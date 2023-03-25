Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP govt is stressing on 'Sabka Prayas' (everybody's participation) so that India can become a developed nation by 2047. The government has given priority to the health of the poor and the middle classes and in augmenting India's healthcare infrastructure.

Taking a dig at the opposition he said that opposition parties, for their political selfishness and for vote-bank, played "games" over languages. The Prime Minister said that Kannada is a prosperous language. Stressing on teaching technical courses in vernacular, Modi said that earlier government has not taken steps towards teaching medical and engineering in Kannada, but the BJP is taking steps to promote the language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka. He is also slated to inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro. He will also undertake a metro-ride.

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur is an initiative that will help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region.

The area is situated in a rural area and was established with a vision of de-commercializing medical education and healthcare, SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost. The medical institute will start functioning in 2023.

Prime Minister has had a particular focus on the development of world-class urban mobility infrastructure across the country. The 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid, and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.