PM MODI HONOURS WORKERS WHO BUILT NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, felicitated the workers who worked in the building and the development of the new Parliament building. He felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes to them ahead of inaugurating the iconic building.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building. The 'Sengol' was installed as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building began with a traditional 'pooja' with Vedic rituals. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present along with PM Modi during the pooja. The morning phase closed at 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of dignitaries including PM Modi.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building. During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion. The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old.

It was reasoned that lack of space in the earlier building led to the conceptualisation of the new Parliament building. Hence the parliament passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament following which on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The new Parliament building will accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.