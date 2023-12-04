New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided a lesson to the Opposition on politics, adding that he was encouraged by the Assembly election results. He was addressing the media ahead of the Parliament Winter Session on Monday.

In his address ahead of Parliament's winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people have voted against the negativity.

"I want all MPs to work in unison to keep the flag of democracy flying. I urge them to prepare themselves for discussions and debates. It is a golden opportunity for the Opposition to shed anger and come with a positive mind. May the Winter Session of Parliament be a productive one and filled with constructive debates." Modi said.

He exhorted Opposition MPs not to brood over the assembly elections to the extent that it impacts their performance as people's representatives. " Despair is natural but don't focus on venting your grudge against anyone only for the sake of doing this. I would advise you to change your stance a bit," he said.

He further advised them to keep their narrow bounds aside and concentrate on the positive aspects of life. "The Opposition has a great role to play and keep the spirit of democracy alive. It's also time for your image makeover. The country can't wait for the great plunge to take it to new heights," he added.