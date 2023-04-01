Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express here between Bhopal and New Delhi on Saturday even as he took an April Fools' dig at Congress since the event was scheduled on April 1. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station is the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country.

During the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi said Vande Bharat trains were an example of the development and enthusiasm in the country. "In a way, Vande Bharat train represents the developing India's enthusiasm," he said. In a lighter vein, he took a dig at Congress and said he had questioned why the flagging off had been kept on April 1 as the Congress might say that Modi had pulled an 'April fools' prank.

"When I was told that the programme is on April 1, I asked why had they chosen the date. Tomorrow when the newspapers will say that Modiji flagged off Vande Bharat train, our Congress friends will definitely say that Modi will do April fool," a smiling Modi said. Vande Bharat express train showcases the skill, potential and confidence of our nation, the PM added.

"Previous governments were busy with public appeasement. But this government is dedicated to satisfying people’s needs and aspirations...There has been 100% occupancy in Vande Bharat trains. They are technologically advanced, clean, and on time. There has been no instance of black marketing of tickets either," PM Modi said. He also offered condolences for the loss of lives in the Indore temple stepwell collapse.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal. The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness the participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors, and airmen from Army, Navy, and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

