Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his statement on Manipur, ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Manipur incident has filled the entire nation with shame during his media speech ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session, on Thursday. He delivered his customary statement to reporters at Parliament complex before the start of Monsoon session.

The Opposition parties have corned his government for a while for his conspicuous silence on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled north east state. "Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger. I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared," PM Modi said.

Law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. The recent incident that has come to light is not only shameful but also goes against the principles of civilisation. The actions of a few individuals have not only brought shame upon themselves but have also tarnished the reputation of our entire nation.

The incident in the state will shame any decent society. It has insulted the entire country and the 140 crore countrymen are feeling ashamed. I appeal to all the Chief Ministers to enforce stringent law and order in their respective states to ensure that such heinous crimes are never repeated, especially when it concerns the safety and dignity of our mothers and daughters, be it in Manipur or Rajasthan, PM Modi said.

"While there might be political debates surrounding this issue, we must all come together and take decisive action to ensure that justice prevails. I assure you that no one involved in such crimes will find any reprieve or leniency in the eyes of the law. It is our collective responsibility to uphold the values of justice and protect the vulnerable in our society. Let us work hand in hand to build a safer and more compassionate nation for all."

Parliamentarians should make full use of the session for extensive discussion on a host of bills which are in people's interest. The PM reeled out a list of bills including digital personal data protection bill, national research foundation bill, and mediation bill. He also said repealing and amending and 'jan vishwas' bill will also be taken up during this session. He asserted that are many such proposed laws which are in the interest of the nation and different sections of society. "I am confident that there will be serious discussions in Parliament," the PM said.