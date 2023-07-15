PM MODI EMPLANES FOR UAE AFTER CONCLUDING TWO DAY FRANCE VISIT

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France. He proceeded to Abu Dhabi for bilateral meetings between India and UAE across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said in a statement before his departure from India.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he added.

PM Modi stated that UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year. He further said, "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

On his Paris visit, PM Modi has said that his visit to France is "memorable" and called it more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations, while expressing his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality. He was on a two-day visit to France participated in the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday. PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.

