PM MODI DISTRIBUTES APPOINTMENT LETTERS TO 71000 NEW RECRUITS AT NATIONAL ROZGAR MELA

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually distributed appointment letters to 71000 new recruits in the National Rozgar Mela in various government departments and organizations Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of BaisakhiHe congratulated the candidates and their families for getting the appointment letter PM Modi remarked that the government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolutions of a developed IndiaThe Prime Minister highlighted that the process for government recruitment is taking place at a fast pace in NDAruled states from Gujarat to Assam and Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra He noted that recruitment letters to more than 22000 teachers were handed out in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday This Rozgar Mela is proof of our commitment towards the youth of the nation PM Modi added Noting that India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world the Prime Minister said that the world is seeing India as a bright spot amidst the global challenges of recession and pandemic Today s New India is moving with policies and strategies that have opened the doors for new possibilities he added He said that after 2014 India adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times This has resulted in a situation where this third decade of the 21st century is witnessing opportunities for employment and selfemployment that were unimaginable earlier Youth is finding such sectors which did not even exist ten years ago the Prime Minister saidGiving examples of startups and Indian youth s enthusiasm the Prime Minister referred to a report that said that startups have created more than 40 lakh direct or indirect jobs He also mentioned drones and the sports sector as new avenues of employmentThe Prime Minister said The thinking and approach of Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan go beyond adopting swadeshi and vocal for local Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is an Abhiyan of creating crores of employment opportunities from villages to cities He gave examples of indigenously made modern satellites and semihighspeed trains and said more than 30000 LHB coaches have been manufactured in India in the last 89 years Technology and raw materials for these coaches have created thousands of jobs in India Giving the example of India s toy industry the Prime Minister pointed out that the children of India only played with imported toys for decadesHe also stated that the toys were neither of good quality nor were they designed while keeping Indian children in mindPM Modi informed that the government laid the benchmark for the quality parameters of imported toys and also started promoting the indigenous toy industryAs a result the Prime Minister added that the face of the toy industry in India completely transformed and also played a key role in creating numerous job opportunitiesCountering the prevalent decadeold mindset that defence equipment in India could only be imported the Prime Minister highlighted that the government changed this approach by trusting indigenous manufacturers which resulted in the armed forces creating a list of more than 300 equipment and weapons that would only be made in IndiaHe informed that Rs 15000 crores worth of defence equipment is being exported all around the world PM Modi also mentioned the strides made in the field of mobile phone manufacturing in the last few yearsHe said that by encouraging local manufacturing and providing incentives for that India saved a lot of foreign exchange as India is now exporting mobile handsets along with meeting the local demand The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of investment in infrastructure in employment generationHe said that emphasis on capital expenditure is creating infrastructure like roads railways ports and buildings Highlighting the employment potential of infrastructure the Prime Minister informed that during the tenure of the present government capital expenditure has grown fourfoldGiving the example of the developments before and after 2014 the Prime Minister mentioned Indian Railway and pointed out that in the past seven decades before 2014 merely 20000 kilometres of electrification of railway tracks took place whereas 40000 kilometres of rail lines have been electrified in the last 9 yearsHe also informed that the laying of metro rail lines increased from 600 meters per month before 2014 to 6 kilometres per month today He further added that the gas network was limited to less than 70 districts in the country before 2014 whereas today this number has gone up to 630 districtsSpeaking about the length of roads in rural areas the Prime Minister noted that it saw an increase from 4 lakh kilometres to 7 lakh kilometres after 2014 When roads reach the villages it leads to rapid employment generation in the entire ecosystem he addedSpeaking about the aviation sector PM Modi informed that the number of airports has grown from 74 in 2014 to 148 todayHe also pointed to the employment potential of airport operations and also mentioned the record order for aircraft by Air India and similar plans of some other companiesThe Port sector is also witnessing similar progress he said as cargo handling has doubled compared to the past and time has been cut down to half These developments are creating a large number of jobs Shifting to the health sector PM Modi said that while there were less than 400 medical colleges in the country before 2014 today there are 660 medical collegesSimilarly undergraduate medical seats have grown to more than 1 lakh from 50 thousand in 2014 and more than double the number of doctors graduating todayIn the rural areas the Prime Minister continued FPOs and SHGs are getting assistance worth lakhs of crore storage capacity is being enhanced more than 3 lakh common service centres have been created after 2014 more than 6 lakh kilometres optical fibre has been laid villages more than 25 crore houses of the 3 crore houses under PMAY have been constructed in villages more than 10 crore toilets more than 15 lakh wellness centres and mechanization have increased in the agriculture sector All this has created massive employment opportunities he said PM Modi also touched upon growing entrepreneurship and handholding of small industries He mentioned Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojna which recently completed 8 years More than Rs 23 lakh crore worth of bank guaranteefree loans have been disbursed under the scheme and more than 70 per cent of beneficiaries are women This scheme has created 8 crores of new entrepreneurs These are the people who have started their business for the first time with the help of Mudra Yojana he said He also highlighted the power of microfinance in energizing the economy at the grassroots levelDirecting his address to those who have received their appointment letters today the Prime Minister remarked that this is the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country while the nation moves ahead with the goal of becoming a developed India by 2047 Today you are starting your journey as a Government Servant In this journey one should always remember those things which you used to feel as an ordinary citizen PM Modi said Noting the expectations of the new appointees from the government the Prime Minister highlighted that it is now their responsibility to fulfil the expectations of others Each one of you will affect the life of a common man through your work in one way or the other he added The Prime Minister emphasized that efforts should be made to create a positive impact on the work and improve the lives of the common manConcluding the address the Prime Minister urged the new appointees to not pause their learning process and said that the nature of knowing or learning something new is reflected in both work and personality He also advised them to upgrade their skills by joining the online learning platform iGoT KarmayogiMeanwhile Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Today is a historic moment when we made another step forward towards empowering our youth in the cause of nationbuilding under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi On this occasion I extend my heartiest congratulations to every one of the 71000 employees who have joined today Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi I am confident that each one of you will join forces towards nationbuilding in this Amrit Kaal towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat At the Rozgar Mela held at Maligaon here as many as 207 employees received appointment letters on Thursday The new recruits selected from across the country will join various positionsposts under the Government of India such as Train Manager Station Master Sr commercial cum Ticket Clerk Inspector Sub Inspectors Constable Stenographer Junior Accountant Postal Assistant Income Tax Inspector Tax Assistant Sr Draughtsman JESupervisor Assistant Professor Teacher Librarian Nurse Probationary Officers PA MTS among othersThe newly inducted appointees will also be able to train themselves through Karmayogi and Prarambh an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments ANI