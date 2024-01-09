PM MODI CONGRATULATES TSHERING TOGBAY ON WINNING ELECTION IN BHUTAN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Tshering Tobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan and said he looks forward to working together again to further strengthen unique ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The People's Democratic Party won most seats in Bhutan's parliamentary elections on Tuesday and will form the new government.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation," he said.