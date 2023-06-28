Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the athletes who represented India and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals in Special Olympics Summer Games 2023 in Berlin.

The Special Olympics Summer World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event. Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together from 190 countries of the world. This year the Special Olympics Summer World Games took place in Berlin and for the first time in Germany from 17 to 25 June 2023.

According to the sources, India finished their campaign with 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze) at the Special Olympics in Berlin, which celebrates unity, diversity, and special skills among people with intellectual disabilities. PM Modi showered praise on the athletes for their 'incredible' success at the Berlin Special Olympics Summer Games.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that the people would celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and that they would applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.

The emotional and triumphant closing ceremony of this event took place on Sunday at the Brandenburg Gate in the center of the city. The gate served as the restricted zone when the city was divided by the wall during the closing ceremony. The Indian athletes secured over six medals in the track event at these games, which included 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.