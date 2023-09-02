Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on the successful launching of India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun.

"After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity," tweeted PM Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya -L1.

“Congratulations on the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. This is yet another feather in @isro’s cap. Their achievements continue to inspire the nation and raise our global profile,” EAM Jaishankar posted on his official handle on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma expressed his greetings to the ISRO and said “ॐ सूर्याय नमः”, following the successful launching of Aditya-L1.

Himanta tweeted "Huge congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of Aditya-L1. A momentous occasion for Bharat, where for thousands of years we have revered Surya Dev. The information from this mission will give a huge boost to a wide range of ongoing efforts; from agriculture to scientific research!"

Also read: Aditya L1 successfully separates from PSLV, proceeds to Sun in 125 day voyage, says ISRO