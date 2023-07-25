New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held here on Tuesday morning to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw among others were seen arriving for the meeting that began at 9.30 am.

The meeting had been convened to discuss crucial organisational matters with party MPs, according to party sources. Most of the party MPs were in attendance at the meeting which was held at the Parliament House premises. The participants deliberated on the party's strategy amid logjam prevailing in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Manipur situation.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday, a third straight day, amid uproars from the Opposition demanding an elaborate statement from the Prime Minister on the ethnic violence in Manipur. The first two days of the monsoon session last week witnessed similar scenes in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha forcing the Chair to adjourn the sessions multiple time before adjourning it for the day. The Opposition protests inside the Parliament has kept the overall business as good as zilch.

Meanwhile, the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met at the office of the Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The alliance partners were firming up a floor management strategy ahead of day 4 session in the Upper House. The Monsoon Session began on July 20. The session was expected to handle as many as 31 bills as part of its legislative business. Six bills - three each in both Houses - have been listed for the day to be taken up for consideration and passing on Tuesday.