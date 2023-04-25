PM INAUGURATES NAMO MEDICAL COLLEGE AT SILVASSA

Daman Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the NAMO Medical Education amp Research Institute at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli After inaugurating the medical college the first in the Union Territory he inspected facilities on the campusThe prime minister also interacted with workers involved in the construction of the college complex He was accompanied by Praful Patel the administrator of the Union Territory Modi reached Silvassa the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district from Kerala earlier in the dayThe medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 203 crore and houses a multistorey library an academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium club house residential accommodation for faculty and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilitiesModi is slated to address a gathering at Sayli village near Silvassa later and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for various projects across the Union Territory In the evening he will travel to Daman town where he will hold a 16km roadshow along a newlydeveloped seafront road PTI