New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at the Yashobhoomi convention centre here on October 13, his office said on Thursday.

The summit is being hosted by Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 presidency. In line with the theme of India's G20 presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

