New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed some exchange of words between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge who earned Dhakhar's ire for his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a discussion on Manipur, Dhankhar took serious exception to Kharge's claim that he is defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur. " I am not defending anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not welcome. Leaders of opposition are sounding only political which should not be the case," Dhankhar said.

Dhankar said that the government agreed to a discussion on Manipur. Earlier, Dhankar said that he had received 39 notices under Rule 267 and 37 members of the Upper House have focussed on the issues in Manipur.

Dhankhar further said he is only concerned with good governance and not guided by any political motive. "Politics is not my lookout and I've no political interest to serve. I'm entrusted with a serious constitutional duty here," the RS Chairman said. Substantiating his views on the 'unwanted' disruption of the House, he said the opposition has a vital role to play in keeping the democracy vibrant. He added that no politics should get the upper hand and only the interest of the country must be prioritised.

"Our country is surging ahead in many arenas be it in terms of governance or otherwise. India is making big strides in economy, foreign relations and space science. These achievements are no mean and none can undermine these feats. Opposition parties have a big role to play to keep democracy vibrant and help the government in its duty. It's unfortunate that the Opposition does not seem to be part of India's growth story. Disrupting Houses is unsavoury act. Remember your every action be it responsible or irresponsible has a bearing on the functioning of the government. You all are also accountable for every god and bad," Dhankhar said.