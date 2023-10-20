PFI MOVES SC AGAINST UAPA TRIBUNAL CONFIRMING FIVE YEAR BAN BY CENTRE

New Delhi: The Popular Front of India (PFI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the Centre. The Centre banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations such as ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi. The bench adjourned the matter saying the petitioner has circulated a letter for adjournment. The PFI has challenged the March 21 order of the UAPA tribunal by which it had confirmed the September 27, 2022 decision of the Centre. The notification proscribing the organisation said the government is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts as “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the UAPA.