Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): The mortal remains of ITBP Assistant Commandant Tikam Singh Negi, who was martyred in Eastern Ladakh, was brought to his native place in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Scores of people thronged his native place to have a glimpse of Negi. When the body of martyr Tikam Singh Negi arrived at his native place draped in tri-colour there was a gloomy atmosphere. Crowd thronging the martyr's home were eagerly waiting to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Family members of the martyr were in a state of shock. Everyone was inconsolable. ITBP Assistant Commandant Tikam Singh Negi achieved martyrdom on April 3 while taking part in a special mission in the northern sub-sector of Eastern Ladakh on the Indo-China border. Tikam Singh Negi was deputed in eastern Ladakh. A pall gloom descended on the Rajawala area of Uttarakhand where Tikam Singh Negi's family lives. The ITBP officer's family stays in Selakui (Rajawala) in Dehradun district of the state. The mortal remains of martyr Tikam Singh were brought to Rajawala where it was kept for people to pay homage to the departed soul.

Martyr Tikam Singh Negi's last rites were performed with full military honours. People from various walks of life, including local representatives and political leaders, came in hordes to pay respects to Negi. People were raising slogans 'Tikam Singh Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Officers gave a guard of honour to the departed soul. Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Pundir and Congress leader Aryendra Sharma, who were present to pay last respects to Negi, described Tikam Singh's demise as an irreparable loss.