Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): As 'Pragyan' (the lunar rover) riding on Vikram (the lander) is counting it's final moments to make a soft-landing on the moon, people cutting across all religion held special prayers in the temple, mosques and gurudwaras for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon. India will be the third country after United States, China and erstwhile USSR to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

In a remarkable show of unity and fervour, people from various religious backgrounds across several neighbourhoods in Delhi congregated at temples, mosques, and gurudwaras on Wednesday to offer special prayers for the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander module on the lunar surface. The city's diverse population collectively held their breaths as they sought divine blessings for the historic mission's success.

The Sir Syed House mosque, nestled within the esteemed Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, witnessed a special Namaz dedicated to Chandrayaan-3's prosperous journey. The act of worship symbolized the nation's hopes and aspirations for this pioneering space endeavour.

Shamim Rizvi, a devotee presents at the mosque, expressed, "Since the inception of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, we have been devoutly praying at the mosque for the safe and successful landing of the lander. This accomplishment would bring pride to the entire nation. Our heartfelt prayers extend towards the holistic advancement of our country. With genuine sincerity, we fervently pray for the favourable outcome of this lunar mission. Our prayers are focused on the secure landing of Chandrayaan-3, a feat that would earn our country well-deserved accolades."

Maulana Muhammad Arif, the Imam of the mosque, said, "We were offering Namaz for the success of Chandrayaan 3 moon mission. Besides, we pray for the well-being and overall progress of the country." Adding another layer of devotion, nearly 150 girl students from Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat madrassa in Mandoli dedicated hours to a special prayer session in anticipation of the Chandrayaan lander's scheduled descent.

Also read: Chandrayaan 3: Billion hopes to land today as India attempts touchdown on lunar surface - Live updates

The fervour for Chandrayaan-3's triumph extended beyond the mosque, with prayers being offered in various institutions, including madrassas, temples, shrines, and more mosques. The atmosphere of anticipation was palpable, with a sense of unity prevailing as people from different walks of life came together with the common aspiration for a successful lunar landing. The cleric of the Sir Syed House mosque emphasized the collective sentiment, expressing the congregation's eagerness for this historic moment.

The Vishu Hndu Parishad (VHP) organised a "Yajna" at Sant Nagar Burari, praying for the success of India's ambitious project. "We have unwavering faith that god will definitely listen to our collective prayer done with pure mind and special mantras of Vedas," said Vimlesh Bansal, a vedic scholar at Arya Samaj temple.

In a poignant display of solidarity, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined others in an "Ardas" at the renowned Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. The congregation prayed for the successful execution of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Even the youngest members of Delhi's community contributed their fervour to the cause. Students from Delhi government schools enthusiastically created special posters to express their hope for Chandrayaan-3's prosperous landing.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared their creative endeavours on the social media platform X, stating, "Delighted to witness the genuine interest and zeal of Delhi Govt. school children as they await the Chandrayaan-3's touchdown. The heartfelt wishes of these young minds amplify the excitement of the moment. Our scientists continue to make us immensely proud."