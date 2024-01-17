PAWAR TO SKIP RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION WILL VISIT AYODHYA LATER

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has received an invitation to be part of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22. However, Pawar won't attend the ceremony but will visit Ayodhya later.

In a letter to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. Pawar wrote, "After the pran pratistha ceremony is completed on January 22, I will freely take out time and come for darshan and by then the construction work of Ram temple will also be completed." (With ANI inputs)