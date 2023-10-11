Sialkot (Pakistan) : Jaish terrorist and Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif was gunned down by unknown assailants at Sialkot in Pakisthan today. The 41 year old Shahid is one of India's most wanted terrorists and an active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Shahid, declared as a terrorist by the Indian government. was facing serious charges in India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Officials sources said that Shahid, who was the key conspirator behind the 2016 Pathankot attack in India, was accused of having coordinated the attack by sending down four JeM terrorists to Pathankot with his base located in Sialkot. In 1994, Shahid was arrested in India on terror charges under the UAPA, and was tried and jailed before he was deported to Pakistan in 2010.

According to reports, Shahid Latif was fatally attacked in a mosque on the outlying areas in Sialkot. The immediate reason for the brutal attack by the assailants was not known. The attackers escaped from the scene on a motorcycle.

What is Pathankot attack case?