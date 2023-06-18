Passenger pulls off a "Mowgli act" to reach toilet in jam-packed train

Hyderabad: A video of a man walking like a 'Mowgli' over the people inside a train bogie has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by a Twitter user, Abhijeet Dipke. The video shows the man crossing the people by walking like a 'Mowgli' to make his way to the toilet.

Sharing the video Dipke wrote, "Got this video from my cousin, who was travelling on a train. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming the train journey into an adventure sport." The video was shared on social media on Sunday morning, and within the short span, the video has amassed more than two lakh views on Twitter and triggered an array of comments.

Also read: Odisha train crash death toll rises to 292 as another young man succumbs in Cuttack hospital

After the video went viral on social media, the Railway Seva reacted to the post. Commenting on the video, the RailwaySeva Twitter handle wrote, "Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

A user commented, "Double engine sarkar? Shame on us..even after 70 years of independence people are crawling or jumping in trains. Total lawlessness in these states.. and we claim it as the third largest economy. These people deserve this to get this facility."

Another user commented, "It’s the usual scene in trains running to east and north from west and south. Pathetic condition in sleeper coaches. Once I travelled on a single foot for eight hrs in a sleep coach because no other mode was plausible and it was an emergency situation to reach Varanasi. We don’t need." A third user wrote, "What about elders, kids, people with physically challenged. Indian railway situation is pathetic."