New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of External Affairs, on Wednesday in its 22nd report on India’s Neighbourhood First Policy recommended the government should consider the establishment of economic ties with Pakistan if they come forward and work towards broader people-to-people contact given the cultural commonalities and civilizational linkages between the two countries.

The committee in its report urged the centre to engage with global bodies to sensitize them to the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism. “In view of the belligerent attitude of Pakistan, the Committee desires the Government should continue to proactively engage with the regional and multilateral bodies extensively so as to sensitize them of the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism and win their support in the fight against terrorism on its soil," the report stated.

“Efforts should be made to establish a common platform for countering terrorism under the neighbourhood first policy," it added. “The Committee observed that, unlike India’s relationship with other countries in the neighbourhood, bilateral relations with Pakistan and China have been plagued by contentious issues. One of the core concerns of Pakistan is terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The Ministry has stated that the onus is on Pakistan to ensure a conducive atmosphere for any meaningful dialogue. The Committee has also been informed that as a result of proactive outreach with the international community, India has successfully thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to present an alarmist situation in the region; interfere in its internal affairs and internationalise bilateral issues," the report says.

Under Neighbourhood's First Policy, Government should focus on developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours, based on a consultative and non-reciprocal approach. In the report presented to the 17th Lok Sabha, the Committee noted that the dividends of the Neighbourhood First policy have translated into strong support for India in various multilateral fora such as the UN, NAM, Commonwealth, SAARC, and BIMSTEC.

“India is working in close cooperation with its neighbouring partners in these groupings towards ensuring the security and growth for all in the region," the report pointed out. The Committee further noted that India has been pursuing the humanitarian issue of releasing prisoners and fishermen from custody.

“Since 2014, India has been successful in securing the release and repatriation of more than 2,700 Indian prisoners including 40 Indian fishermen and five Indian civilian prisoners. The Committee is aware that many more Indian nationals including fishermen have been languishing in Pakistani prisons for a long time and hoping that the Ministry should step up its diplomatic efforts to secure their early release and repatriation to India," the report says.

According to the annual report prepared by the Ministry of External Affairs, India is hoping for normal relations with Pakistan. India has time and again reiterated that any issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

Also read: India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen in custody