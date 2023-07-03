PARLIAMENTARY PANEL MEETS LAW COMMISSION AND LAW MINISTRY REPRESENTATIVES ON UCC

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on law held an important meeting on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code here on Monday. The standing committee headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it has to hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws'".

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that "it is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country and the Supreme Court has also endorsed many of its verdicts". The union minister further said that the BJP would get cross-party support for the UCC.

"We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code. We will get cross-party support for this," the minister said.

On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the country of what the proposal is for a UCC.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight.PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (With agency Inputs)