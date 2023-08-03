New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee has suggested to the central government to conduct special recruitment drives for recruitment of local youth from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, northeastern states and Kashmir so that the energy and talent of youths of these areas are channelised and they do not deviate towards terrorism.

“It should be ensured that the 25 percent of reservation for areas affected by militancy, LWE and 25 percent vacancies of border guarding forces allotted to border districts is fulfilled immediately,” said Parliamentary Standing Committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice in its 131-report tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

As per extant instructions, in constable (GD) in CAPFs and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifle examination, 50 percent vacancies in CAPFs and AR are allotted to all states and UTs in the population ratio, 25 percent vacancies of border guarding forces allotted to border districts under the area of responsibility of respective force. Twenty five pecent vacancies of non-border guarding forces including CRPF and CISF are allotted to all border districts and 25 percent vacancies are allotted to areas affected by militancy and LWE.

The Committee recommends that some sort of reservation may also be given to transgenders. “Steps may be taken to recruit transgenders as well so that they can be integrated well with mainstream society in the near future,” the committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said in its report.

The committee advocates that all necessary steps should be taken by MHA to encourage women to join Forces to the maximum possible extent. “A major constraint that prevents women from joining forces is the difficult terrains and conditions in which they might have to work. So, a policy may be explored for women officers to be given soft postings and not subjecting them to extremely strenuous and difficult working conditions, unless required in extreme circumstances like war, armed rebellion etc and that too when there is absolute shortage of males who can be deployed by the Forces,” the report stated.

It has also been pointed out that as of today, only 3.65 per cent of vacancies for women have been filled till now. In BSF and SSB, it is only 14 percent to 15 per cent, in CISF it is 6.35 percent and in ITBP it is 2.83 per cent. “So, there are certain constraints which are preventing women from joining the forces,” the committee stated.

The representation of women personnel in CAPFs & AR is 3.76 percent as on September 30, 2022. There is no specific reservation for women in CAPFs. However, in order to enhance the representation of women in CAPFs, in 2011, based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women, directions were issued to bring the percentage of women in the forces to 5 percent within 3 years.

Emphasizing that there is a huge vacancy in the CAPF, the Committee emphasizes on filling up of all vacancies on mission mode in consonance with the Government’s policy. “The Committee recommends that there has to be a robust mechanism to monitor how many people are retiring from forces, how many vacancies created and whether people have been appointed to the vacant posts, including vacancies created should be filled regularly and backlogs to be avoided. All departments should be strictly directed at all places that they send details of vacancies well in time to MHA and not take years and years to send the details of vacancies,” the committee stated in its report.

As per government data, the vacancy in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including Assam Rifles (AR) is 1666, Border Security Force (BSF) 19987, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 19475, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 29283, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 4443 and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 8273.