PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE MEMBERS SEEK TIME TO READ DRAFT REPORT ON CENTRAL LAWS

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Friday did not adopt the three central laws that aim to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act following differences among the members of the Committee. Sources said that the draft report on three bills to replace the existing criminal laws has been withheld by the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs. It is learnt that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, along with a few others, including P Chidambaram, Derek O Brien from TMC and DMK’s NR Elango, asked for some time to read the drafts.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on November 6. As the committee chairman Brijlal took the three draft reports to adopt, several opposition MPs demanded more time to read the draft report. “The members are still discussing the bill,” said Anil Jain, BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, to ETV Bharat.

The three draft reports, including the 246th report on The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the 247th report on The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the 248th report on The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 were tabled during the Parliamentary Committee meeting that started on Friday.

A few opposition members also raised the issue of the name of the Bills. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 after which it was sent to the Standing Committee for more deliberations.