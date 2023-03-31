New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hit back at the Congress for calling the new Parliament building construction a 'colossal waste' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to it. The BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a jab at the Gandhi family, asking whether naming 400 institutions after one family and dedicating high-end real estate projects commemorating that family is not a 'colossal waste'.

The BJP further cited media reports to add that the new parliament building has been declared by the courts to be an 'essential project'. The saffron party also pointed out that the idea of a new parliament building was first mooted by the then Speaker Meira Kumar during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. It was also supported by Jairam Ramesh who was a Union Minister back in 2010-12.

However, today Congress finds the project to be a 'colossal waste', the BJP said adding that this is because Congress cannot earn commission from the project. The BJP alleged that Congress is used to earn commissions from every project.

Also read: PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works

The BJP further questioned the Congress for opposing the new Parliament building which is a symbol of India's self-reliance. Poonawal further claimed that in order to stop the project, PILs were sponsored against it in the courts. The Congress had even compared it to a cremation ground, he said adding that the grand old party had even criticized the expressions of the lion in our national emblem.

Justifying the importance of the new Parliament building, the BJP said that the project will save crores of rupees paid in the form of rent. The new Parliament complex will also accommodate the additional MPs who will join the parliament if any delimitation exercise is carried out in the future. The BJP said that instead of taking it in the right spirit, Congress is criticising it and not acting in accordance with the national interest.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister went on a surprise visit to the new Parliament building. He spent more than an hour at the place which is under construction and inspected various works. Prime Minister Modi observed the facilities coming up at both Houses of the newly constructed Parliament building and interacted with the construction workers.

The Congress attacked the Prime Minister for his visit by calling it the first of his 'personal vanity projects'. Drawing a parallel between dictators and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Communication-in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. He also called the project a 'colossal waste of money'.