The special session of Parliament has begun today, September 18. Although lists of business have been circulated by the Union government, speculations intensified after the Opposition parties claimed the Centre may bring in surprise elements during the five-day session in the Parliament.





It would have been better if Telangana was formed in cordial atmosphere and Telangana could have reached far higher that where it is now

There were some instances of bloodshed when Telangana was formed. There enmity woven in the web of violence between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Narsimha Rao - took retirement but it is the beauty of democracy that he became the prime minister for five years

This parliament saw a four member party running the government and the largest party sitting in the opposition

One nation one tax- GSt - this parliament saw

This parliament saw cash for vote

This parliament saw the economic reforms and the result of that for which the country is getting benefited

This parliament saw emergency and the attack on democracy but this parliament saw the strength of the people and belief on democracy

There was attack in the parliament and I would like to thank all of them who took bullets in their chest to save us and the democracy

I bow down in respect to all the people who had contributed to the development the country--from the person who came with a small piece of paper to the tea maker to the gardener who took care of the environment

The parliament has become the expression of the people of the country

The biggest achievement - people started believing in the democracy of the country.

This parliament has proceed the world false and continued on with its democracy for the last 75 years

The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentary journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the achievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.



The parliament has experience the Corona phase but still the work for the country didn't stop. Members came following all the restrictions but they didnt stop coming here

Indrajit Gupta was the member for 43 years - 25 years Chandramani Murmu became the youngest member of the Parliament

Nearly 7500 members have contributed to both the houses of the parliament of which there were 650 members

When I first became the member of the parliament then touched my head on the stairs of the parliament

This is an emotional moment to leave this old building. This is a moment of memories

The world is taking India as a friend and that is because of our culture - form Vedas to Vivekananda

There will be P20 summit - Summit of the speakers of the parliament

The world agreed to a declaration - everybody should be proud of that

When India was organising the summit then African become the part of the Summit - no one can ever forget this - Perhaps I shall be tears speaking this

The success of G20 is the success of 140 crores of people of the country - it is not the success of any country or any leader

We want to congratulate crores and crores of time the scientists form this again again

The success of Chandrayan has surprised the world

The world has started speaking about our country -

Amrit kaal - the first rays brought a new lease of life. It brought new hope and courage - everywhere there is discussion of our country

Before going to the new house of the Parliament – we are going out of the historic building: PM Modi

There was sweat and blood of the country people behind making this building: PM Modi

This was the Indian legislative council before becoming Sansad Bhawan

I congratulate the people of the country for successful organising the G20 summit- Om Birla

