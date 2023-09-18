Parliament special session Live updates: Parliament stood tall in trying times celebrating diversity, says PM Modi
The special session of Parliament has begun today, September 18. Although lists of business have been circulated by the Union government, speculations intensified after the Opposition parties claimed the Centre may bring in surprise elements during the five-day session in the Parliament.
- It would have been better if Telangana was formed in cordial atmosphere and Telangana could have reached far higher that where it is now
- There were some instances of bloodshed when Telangana was formed. There enmity woven in the web of violence between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Narsimha Rao - took retirement but it is the beauty of democracy that he became the prime minister for five years
- This parliament saw a four member party running the government and the largest party sitting in the opposition
- One nation one tax- GSt - this parliament saw
- This parliament saw cash for vote
- This parliament saw the economic reforms and the result of that for which the country is getting benefited
- This parliament saw emergency and the attack on democracy but this parliament saw the strength of the people and belief on democracy
- There was attack in the parliament and I would like to thank all of them who took bullets in their chest to save us and the democracy
- I bow down in respect to all the people who had contributed to the development the country--from the person who came with a small piece of paper to the tea maker to the gardener who took care of the environment
- The parliament has become the expression of the people of the country
- The biggest achievement - people started believing in the democracy of the country.
- This parliament has proceed the world false and continued on with its democracy for the last 75 years
- The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentary journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the achievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.
- The parliament has experience the Corona phase but still the work for the country didn't stop. Members came following all the restrictions but they didnt stop coming here
- Indrajit Gupta was the member for 43 years - 25 years Chandramani Murmu became the youngest member of the Parliament
- Nearly 7500 members have contributed to both the houses of the parliament of which there were 650 members
- When I first became the member of the parliament then touched my head on the stairs of the parliament
- This is an emotional moment to leave this old building. This is a moment of memories
- The world is taking India as a friend and that is because of our culture - form Vedas to Vivekananda
- There will be P20 summit - Summit of the speakers of the parliament
- The world agreed to a declaration - everybody should be proud of that
- When India was organising the summit then African become the part of the Summit - no one can ever forget this - Perhaps I shall be tears speaking this
- The success of G20 is the success of 140 crores of people of the country - it is not the success of any country or any leader
- We want to congratulate crores and crores of time the scientists form this again again
- The success of Chandrayan has surprised the world
- The world has started speaking about our country -
- Amrit kaal - the first rays brought a new lease of life. It brought new hope and courage - everywhere there is discussion of our country
- Before going to the new house of the Parliament – we are going out of the historic building: PM Modi
- There was sweat and blood of the country people behind making this building: PM Modi
- This was the Indian legislative council before becoming Sansad Bhawan
- Parliament special session begins amid Opposition protest and shout in the Parliament
- I congratulate the people of the country for successful organising the G20 summit- Om Birla
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking
- Opposition started shouting in the Parliament
- Parliament special session begins
