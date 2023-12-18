PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH PLEA IN SC SEEKS PROBE UNDER SUPERVISION OF RETIRED SC JUDGE

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a probe, under the supervision of a retired apex court judge, into the Parliament's security breach that took place on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The plea has been filed by Abu Sohel, an advocate based in West Bengal. The plea contended that the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by six people.

"It was a complete security lapse as the smoke could have been poisonous...or in place of smoke canisters they could have entered with lethal ammunition which is very much shocking that when the highest house (temple) of the nation wherein the future of the nation is decided, is under stake then the citizens of India are also under stake, resulting the judicial interference," said the plea.

The plea contended that if the security of the highest house in India is not sufficient then the life and property of citizens are also at stake, though the same has been enshrined in the Constitution of India. In a major security breach, two men carrying smoke canisters gained unauthorized entry into the Lower House of Parliament on December 13.

The duo, later apprehended by the security agencies, jumped into the Lok Sabha premises from the visitors' gallery. The plea contended that this was a massive security lapse and expressed concern regarding the safety and security of the members of the Parliament inside the house. The petitioner sought a direction for an impartial judicial investigation under the supervision of a retired SC judge.