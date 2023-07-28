New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament resumed its sitting at 11 am for its 7th day amid a pending 'no confidence motion' against the Narendra Modi led government in Lok Sabha, on Friday. The scene in Rajya Sabha will not be very different and the Opposition will continue to corner the government over the refusal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement to the Parliament. Follow this page for updates related to the session.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said: "We wanted the PM to visit Manipur...which he isn't doing...the I.N.D.I.A bloc has decided at our meeting that there will be an MPs delegation to Manipur. Tomorrow MPs delegation will leave. Today evening the names of those leaders will be released...the purpose of this delegation is to understand people's pain there (Manipur)."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. says, "Under rule 198, we have the no-confidence motion...according to this rule the discussion (regarding Manipur) should happen immediately the government doesn't want the speaker of the House to ask them questions...I think they (government) will do this and then drag ED & CBI after them...They are giving excuses to avoid the issues."

Like-minded Opposition floor leaders met with the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament and discussed the strategy for the floor of the House.