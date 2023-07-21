New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to give any wiggle room for the Opposition on the May 4 Manipur viral video issue. Sources in the party said that the government is ready for any kind of discussion on the Manipur issue provided the opposition will allow the house to function normally. The party also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a reply on the debate.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial statement condemning this heinous act on Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah will reply during the discussion in detail in the Parliament. “We have made it clear, respected Raj Singh and other leaders have also clarified that we are ready to discuss the issue in both houses. Manipur is a sensitive subject, a human-related subject of great sensitivity, so we want to discuss and answer the discussion in detail. There are a lot of issues that also have to be discussed. As I have said, we are ready to discuss Manipur”, Joshi had said in Lok Sabha.

The day 2 proceedings in both Houses of Parliament is likely to be rocked by the May 4 Manipur video which showed two women being paraded naked. On Thursday, when the House sat for the first day of the Monsoon Session, the Opposition demanded a statement from the Prime Minister in the House and debate on the strife-torn northeast state.

On day 1, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business as opposition members were seen creating an uproar over the situation in Manipur despite the government's assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses. The session began a day after the viral video of women being paraded naked by a mob, trickled out, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The opposition MPs were heard shouting slogans such as "Manipur Manipur" and "Manipur is burning." Both the Houses continued to witness frequent adjournments before being finally adjourned to Friday at 11 am. Earlier in the day, several opposition party leaders had a meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber. They jointly demanded a statement be offered to both Houses by the Prime Minister in both houses followed by a debate on the Manipur situation. The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 3 and more than 100 people have died.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while making his customary statement, said he was pained by the May 4 video. The incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, he said. He asserted that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared while making specific references to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are Opposition ruled states.

