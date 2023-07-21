Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday; 'Government ready to debate Manipur if...', say sources
Published: 4 hours ago
New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to give any wiggle room for the Opposition on the May 4 Manipur viral video issue. Sources in the party said that the government is ready for any kind of discussion on the Manipur issue provided the opposition will allow the house to function normally. The party also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a reply on the debate.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial statement condemning this heinous act on Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah will reply during the discussion in detail in the Parliament. “We have made it clear, respected Raj Singh and other leaders have also clarified that we are ready to discuss the issue in both houses. Manipur is a sensitive subject, a human-related subject of great sensitivity, so we want to discuss and answer the discussion in detail. There are a lot of issues that also have to be discussed. As I have said, we are ready to discuss Manipur”, Joshi had said in Lok Sabha.
The day 2 proceedings in both Houses of Parliament is likely to be rocked by the May 4 Manipur video which showed two women being paraded naked. On Thursday, when the House sat for the first day of the Monsoon Session, the Opposition demanded a statement from the Prime Minister in the House and debate on the strife-torn northeast state.
On day 1, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business as opposition members were seen creating an uproar over the situation in Manipur despite the government's assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses. The session began a day after the viral video of women being paraded naked by a mob, trickled out, triggering a nationwide outrage.
The opposition MPs were heard shouting slogans such as "Manipur Manipur" and "Manipur is burning." Both the Houses continued to witness frequent adjournments before being finally adjourned to Friday at 11 am. Earlier in the day, several opposition party leaders had a meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber. They jointly demanded a statement be offered to both Houses by the Prime Minister in both houses followed by a debate on the Manipur situation. The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 3 and more than 100 people have died.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while making his customary statement, said he was pained by the May 4 video. The incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, he said. He asserted that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared while making specific references to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are Opposition ruled states.
- 12.14 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM, Monday, July 24 amid sloganeering by Opposition members over the Manipur video and the situation in the northeast state.
- 12.00 pm
The Lok Sabha resumed after which the Opposition led by Congress continued to raise slogans over the Manipur video and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 11.19 am
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourns the House till 2.30 pm, amid noisy scenes.
- 11.17 am
Derek O'Brien raises a point of order. Can certain words be used in the House? Three words expunged. I'm giving four words. Prime Minister and Manipur is expunged. (Noise escalates)
- 11.13 am
Rajya Sabha MP (BRS) K. Keshava Rao wanted to know whether the House can take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the House when the Supreme Court has listed the petition in this regard and referred it to a Constitution Bench.
- 11.05 am
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 pm amid a ruckus created by the Opposition members demanding a debate on Manipur.
- 11 am
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. I met Kharge at my office yesterday, we have a pleasant exchange and he told me that he is leaving for Karnataka.
- 10.12 am
In Lok Sabha, Ministers will introduce the National Nursing and Midewifery Commission Bill, 2023, the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 as part of the Legislative Business. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be taken up for consideration and passing.
- 9.52 am
The government is willing to a debate on Manipur provided the Opposition cooperates to let Parliament be in order, sources told ETV Bharat. "Government is willing to debate. Government is ready to debate on Manipur, if opposition let the House to be in order today," a government source said. Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate, the source said.