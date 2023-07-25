Monsoon Session: 'Why is PM scared of making statement in Parliament?' asks Con MP Manickam Tagore
Published: 3 hours ago
Monsoon Session: 'Why is PM scared of making statement in Parliament?' asks Con MP Manickam Tagore
Published: 3 hours ago
New Delhi: Monsoon Session of Parliament will meet for its fourth day sitting in the Monsson Session on Tuesday after a washout for third consecutive day. The Opposition was not in a mood to pay heed to Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin. Follow this page for the updates related to the session.
On Monday, the protests by opposition members, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stalled the proceedings in both Houses. According to Congress, PM Modi was "scared" of a discussion in Parliament. The BJP countered it by claiming that the opposition was running away as it does not want certain facts to be revealed.
In Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the rest of the session. He was suspended for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during protest by opposition members on the Manipur issue. Prior to that, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.
Sanjay Singh's suspension met with the condemnation from the Opposition parties who accused the government of throttling their voice. Sanjay Singh who remained inside the Rajya Sabha chamber as a mark of protest against his suspension. He moved out after the house was adjourned for the day.
Sanjay Singh sat on a protest before the Gandhi statue along with other opposition MPs. Leaders of various parties have urged the chairman to reconsider his decision and revoke the suspension. Dhankar had a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, wherein he discussed the way forward to break the logjam on both sides.
- 9.27 am
Congress MP Manickam Tagore speaks to ANI, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in Parliament over Manipur ethnic strife. He says Prime Ministers always make statements in Parliament. He wanted to know why the PM is afraid of making a statement on Manipur in Parliament. He adviced the ruling party not to resort to politics by comparing instances of rape in other states and Manipur. Doing so will be a faulty parallel, according to him.
- 9.23 am
In Rajya Sabha, three bills -- the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh), the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh), and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 -- will be taken up for consideration and passing, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said.
- 9 am
In Lok Sabha, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023, will be taken up for Consideration and Passing, according to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
- 6 am
Opposition MPs who are part of the 'INDIA' alliance staged a silent stir near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex late into night seeking an elaborate statement from the Prime Minister over the ethnic violence which has kept Manipur on boil for over two months. The MPs were armed with 'INDIA for Manipur' placards.