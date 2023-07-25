New Delhi: Monsoon Session of Parliament will meet for its fourth day sitting in the Monsson Session on Tuesday after a washout for third consecutive day. The Opposition was not in a mood to pay heed to Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin. Follow this page for the updates related to the session.

On Monday, the protests by opposition members, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stalled the proceedings in both Houses. According to Congress, PM Modi was "scared" of a discussion in Parliament. The BJP countered it by claiming that the opposition was running away as it does not want certain facts to be revealed.

In Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the rest of the session. He was suspended for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during protest by opposition members on the Manipur issue. Prior to that, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Sanjay Singh's suspension met with the condemnation from the Opposition parties who accused the government of throttling their voice. Sanjay Singh who remained inside the Rajya Sabha chamber as a mark of protest against his suspension. He moved out after the house was adjourned for the day.

Sanjay Singh sat on a protest before the Gandhi statue along with other opposition MPs. Leaders of various parties have urged the chairman to reconsider his decision and revoke the suspension. Dhankar had a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, wherein he discussed the way forward to break the logjam on both sides.