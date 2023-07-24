Both Houses of Parliament will re-assemble on Monday, July 24, 2023, for its third-day sitting in the ongoing Monsoon Session amid Opposition pressing the Government for an elaborate statement by the Prime Minister and a debate to be followed by that as provided for by the rules of the country's highest legislative body. This page will bring you updates related to the session and connected developments at one place.

On Friday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the second day in a row amid vociferous protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs. The protests by the Opposition members evoked a strong sharp remark from the ruling BJP at the Centre stating that the Opposition was not so serious about the debate on Manipur as they claim to be. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the protesting members of not being serious about the discussion on Manipur.

The government, on two occasions, including one through anonymous sources, said it was ready for a debate in both Houses. It offered that the Home Minister will make a statement about the incident in both Houses. However, the Opposition has stuck to its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha followed by a debate without any time restriction.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday, July 20, 2023, a day after a horrific video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.