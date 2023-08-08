New Delhi: The revised list of business of Lok Sabha has listed the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi led government on Tuesday. Gaurav Gogoi who has given the notice for the motion of no-confidence in the council of minsters will move the motion to initiate a debate on it.

The Lower House will begin the debate on the day 14 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the reply on the debate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected on Aug. 10. The notice will be taken as item no 16 for the day's proceedings, the agenda statement said.

Manipur will dominate the three-day debate on the no-confidence motion which will began around noon after the question hour. It is learnt the Lok Sabha has earmarked a 12-hour window for the debate. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been re-instated as a Lok Sabha Member representing Wayanad constituency will participate in the no-confidence motion discussion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the notice on no-confidence motion by the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc, last week. Ahead of the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday.