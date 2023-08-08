Parliament monsoon session: Rahul to participate in no-confidence motion debate in LS; Inter Services Bill to be tabled in RS
Published: 46 minutes ago
New Delhi: The revised list of business of Lok Sabha has listed the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi led government on Tuesday. Gaurav Gogoi who has given the notice for the motion of no-confidence in the council of minsters will move the motion to initiate a debate on it.
The Lower House will begin the debate on the day 14 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the reply on the debate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected on Aug. 10. The notice will be taken as item no 16 for the day's proceedings, the agenda statement said.
Manipur will dominate the three-day debate on the no-confidence motion which will began around noon after the question hour. It is learnt the Lok Sabha has earmarked a 12-hour window for the debate. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been re-instated as a Lok Sabha Member representing Wayanad constituency will participate in the no-confidence motion discussion.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the notice on no-confidence motion by the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc, last week. Ahead of the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday.
- Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion says, "We look forward to what Rahul Gandhi has to say." "He (Rahul Gandhi) has visited Manipur and in the meantime, he has met with the cross sections of Indian society. He knows the state of the economy and the ground situation in Manipur. So, he has a very valuable perspective which we all look forward to hear," Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
- 10.25 am: The meeting of the leaders of INDIA alliance has commenced at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Rajya Sabha.
- 9.56 am: The BJP Parliamentary Board meeting is underway in the national capital ahead of the no-confidence motion, which is going to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP MPs from both the houses of Parliament. Union Minsiters Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya are also attending the crucial meeting. The BJP has comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha on Aug. 4. According to the statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.