New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament got adjourned within minutes after it started its proceedings due to ruckus on the Adani issue. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day after briefly convening at noon for a few minutes, the Rajya Sabha will resume its proceedings again at 2 pm.

In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs were standing in the Well of the House, displaying placards and raising slogans as soon as the House assembled at 11 am. They continued to press their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. They also protested against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the House.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, then adjourned the House till noon. After the House assembled at noon after adjournment, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed amid the din within a few minutes. The House was subsequently adjourned for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha as well, opposition MPs, many dressed in black, raised slogans "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" demanding JPC probe into the 'Adani' issue. Papers were laid amid heavy sloganeering. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received eight notices under Rule 267 of the House for suspension of listed business. Later, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

According to the legislative business schedule of the Rajya Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 have been listed.

The Parliament has seen frequent disruptions ever since it started its business in the second phase of the Budget session on March 13. While the opposition, led by the Congress has stepped up its attack against the ruling BJP, the saffron brigade has been attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' comment he made during a speech while he was on his UK tour.

The protests heightened with Rahul's disqualification from the Parliament last week following his conviction by a Surat court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. The Congress-led opposition has been put up a strategic fight against the BJP with regular meetings and protests inside as well as outside the Parliament.