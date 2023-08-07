New Delhi: After the Delhi Servicves Bill sailed smoothly through the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minster Amit Shah will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Opposition bloc INDIA which is not in favour of the Bill has geared up to vote against the Bill and have issued whip to its party members to be present in the House on Monday and Tuesday. In Lok Sabha, the Opposition is likely to corner the government for not reinstating the membership of disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi.

Numbers- The combined numbers of the Opposition alliance is 14 members less than required majority mark to stop the Bill in the Upper House. At The Opposition combine has 105 members in the Rajya Sabha. At present, eight seats are vacant in the 245 member Upper House. This effectively reconstitutes the current strength to 237 and making the majority mark as 119.

NDA scenario- YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have extended their support to the Bill which is to be tabled in Rajya Sabha where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not enjoy majority. In Lok Sabha, the Bill was passed by a voice vote on Aug. 3 after a walkout by the INDIA bloc. The Bill was able to sail through the Lower House of Parliament since the BJP-led NDA has the majority.

The Bill- The Union government promulgated an ordinance on the control of services in Delhi in May days after the Supreme Court ruled favouring the AAP-ruled Delhi government on the services. The Bill in its current form seeks to replace the ordinance which empowers the Union to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Arvind Kejriwal , convener of the AAP and Delhi CM, has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. AAP Minister Gopal Rai said that all the opposition parties will together protest against this bill today. "Central government is trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill tomorrow," he said.

INDIA bloc meeting at 10 am- Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House. The meeting of the floor leaders will be held at 10 am on Monday.

Whips issued- The AAP issued, in its whip, said "The following very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday 7th August, 2023 and Tuesday, 8th August. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - Discussion and Passing. All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from August 7 to August 8 without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT."

Congress whip- The Congress too has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued the three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023." "All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.