New Delhi: Due to disruptions, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned within minutes after it reassembled on Wednesday. It will resume at 2 pm later in the day. The meeting of the Opposition parties was held at 10 am ahead of the Parliament session and it resolved to up their ante inside the House demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani group. Both Houses of the Parliament reconvened on Wednesday at 11 am after being adjourned on Monday.

The second part of the Budget Session 2023 have been disrupted mainly due to the demands put forward by the Opposition for the JPC probe on the Adani issue and there was uproar from the treasury benches which was seeking an apology from the disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi.

Chidambaram slams ruling BJP for disrupting session

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has hit out at the government after Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman's lament of "no debate on the Union Budget". He said it's for the first time in Indian parliamentary history that the treasury benches started disruption and forestalled debate.

Manickam Tagore gives notice to discuss JPC probe

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore has presented an adjournment motion notice to discuss "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption & financial mismanagement of Adani group".

Manish Tewari gives notice to discuss procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has presented an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".

Lok Sabha-Bills to be introduced

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Lok Sabha-Bills for consideration and passing

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as Reported by Joint Committee

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

Rajya Sabha-Bills for consideration and passing

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022