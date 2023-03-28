New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was the first to be adjourned while the Rajya Sabha proceedings followed suit which functioned a little more time amid ruckus on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned to 2 pm. This was after a day of heavy sloganeering by opposition MPs who were protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the Congress called a meeting of its MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at 10.30 am. The BJP also held its Parliamentary Party meeting before the commencement of the proceedings. On Monday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called for a meeting of like-minded opposition parties at his residence.

In the parliament, on Monday, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned amid heavy sloganeering to 2 pm. The Finance Bill was passed and returned by the Upper House in a few minutes amid the din. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023 was considered and returned to the lower House as well.

The Lok Sabha also got adjourned after papers were thrown at Speaker Om Birla amid the ruckus. The Speaker said that he wants to run the House with 'dignity'.

The Parliament entered into its third week of logjam on Monday as the Opposition tried to attack the ruling government over the Adani issue ever since the Hindenburg report on the global agglomerate became public. The BJP MPs on the other hand cornered former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi against his 'democracy in danger' speech in London and more recently his 'Savarkar' remark while speaking at a press conference following his disqualification.

The erstwhile Wayanad MP was even called a traitor like Mir Zafar by the saffron brigade who accused him of discussing the country's internal issues at a global forum. The ruling BJP has asked for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments which the Congress firmly denied.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified last week after he was convicted by a Surat court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. This was a major blow to the principal opposition party which has now united in its approach to the fight against the BJP.