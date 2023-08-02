PARLIAMENT CLEARS JAN VISHWAS BILL TO PROMOTE EASE OF BUSINESS

New Delhi: In a major development, Parliament on Wednesday cleared the Jan Vishwas Bill which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

Earlier on July 27, Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the bill will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions. The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. The bill also seeks to remove all offences under the Post Office Act, 1898.

The Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on December 22 last year. Subsequently, it was referred to the Joint Committee of the Parliament. The Joint Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 held detailed discussions with all the 19 ministries and departments along with the Legislative Department and the Department of Legal Affairs.

The Committee conducted a clause-by-clause examination of the Bill through a series of nine sittings between January 9 and February 17 this year. The Committee finally adopted its Report in its sitting held on March 13 this year. The Report of the Committee was put before Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on March 17 and March 20 respectively.

The Committee recommended a few more amendments to the Bill while also making 7 general recommendations of which, 6 were accepted by all the ministries and departments concerned. Through The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, a total of 183 provisions are being proposed to be decriminalised in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries and departments.

The Amendment Bill will contribute to rationalising criminal provisions and ensuring that citizens, businesses and government departments operate without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural defaults. (With agency inputs)

