New Delhi: In a historic development, the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023 was cleared by Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was passed with a whopping majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Women Reservation Bill, 2023, or the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is set to become a law after the President gives her assent to it.

Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the motion to consider the Women's Reservation Bill. All 215 members present supported the motion to consider the bill. The MPs voted in favour of the bill using the automatic voting technology installed in the house.

After the voting concluded, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar announced: "Hon'ble Members, subject to correction - 'ayes' are 215 in number, 'nos' : 0, abstention: 0. The motion is adopted. A historic achievement. Congratulations!" The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with the support of the 2/3rd majority of the MPs (454 members supported, two members opposed).

PM Narendra Modi thanked MPs for clearing the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha and said the bill will lead to new confidence in citizens and rejuvenate women's empowerment. "This bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. It also shows the positive thinking of all the political parties which will give new energy to women's empowerment," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

As the parliament has now cleared the bill, the Women's Reservation Bill will now go to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent. Once the bill gets the assent of the President and is notified by the government, it will become a law.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government convened the special session to give a good start to the new building of Parliament by pushing one of the best bills -- the Women's Reservation Bill.

Making intervention in the discussion on the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, she asserted that the BJP does not play politics in matters related to women. Sitharaman said the bill was "long overdue" and it was important to pass the proposed legislation with consensus.

On why the government has convened a special session of Parliament, Sitharaman said, "We have come into a new complex, new building for Parliament, new India. We would like this Parliament to deal with one of the best bills that it can deal with." The finance minister said Parliament has taken up this bill for passage and it is a "very good start" to the building which has been constructed for the next 100 years.