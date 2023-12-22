New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee has vehemently criticised several Union Ministries for their inability to frame rules for implementing several important Acts even after 10 years of their passage in Parliament and subsequent assent received from the President. A Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation chaired by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Laxmikant Bajpayee in its latest report submitted in the Rajya Sabha said that even after an Act came into force 10 years ago, the rule-making process has been stuck up, especially with State governments.

The National Food Security (NFSA) Act, 2013, was assented to by the President on September 10, 2013. The Central government is required to frame the rules under Section 39 of the Act and State governments are required to frame the rules under Section 40 of the Act.

During a meeting, Department of Food and Public Distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra informed the Committee that all the rules under Section 39 have been framed and laid on the table of both Houses of Parliament and nothing was pending with the Central government.

Chopra, however, informed that under Section 40, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand were yet to frame the same and their actions were pending till date. In Delhi, four rules are yet to be made operational. The notification of such rules in Rajasthan is at the final stage and draft rules have been finalised in Uttarakhand. He also stated that the Ministry is making regular consultations with the State governments to expedite the action. The Committee noticed that the delay in framing the subordinate legislations under the Act has been more than eight years.

The Committee also raises concern about the manner in which the implementation of the Act in States is being done where rules were not framed and also desires to be informed how the Act was administered in the absence of rules during the period when the Central government was unable to frame the rules even though the notification of the Act was done in 2013.

The rules and regulations required to be made under a statute should be made as soon as possible and in no case later than six months from the date on which the statute comes into force. However, the Committee noticed that despite the time limit prescribed for the completion of framing of subordinate legislation and the several observations and recommendations of the Committee on the matter, various Acts have still been pending for many years in various Ministries.

The Committee has noted that delay in framing the rules and regulations has become a recurring phenomenon and the matters, which are sought to be governed by statutory rules, are often in actual practice governed by executive directions and guidelines in the absence of properly framed statutory rules. This situation often leaves scope for corruption and favouritism.

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 was assented to by the President on March 4, 2014, and it came into force on May 1, 2014. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is administering the Act. Section 36 of the Act empowers the appropriate government to frame Rules and Section 38 of the Act empowers the appropriate government to frame the scheme.

The Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed that all the Rules and Schemes under the Act were made and laid on the Table of the House, however, the laying status of schemes framed under the Act by the Lakshadweep was not confirmed even though the rules were framed in 2021. He stated that the framed schemes were sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The delay in framing the subordinate legislation under the Act has, however, been about nine years, though it is provided in the Act itself that rules and schemes should be framed within one year and six months respectively from the commencement of the Act. Similarly, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2019, was assented to by the President on August 9, 2019, further amending the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, of 1996. Subsequent to the said amendment, Section 43(B)(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 provides for the establishment of a Council to be known as the Arbitration Council of India (ACI).

Further, various Rules and Regulations to be framed under the Act post amendment are contemplated under Sections 43 C (3), 43 C (4), 43 M (2), 43 M (4), 43 M (5) and 43 L of the Act respectively. The Ministry had earlier, while seeking extension(s) of time from the Committee for framing the Subordinate Legislation contemplated under the Act, informed that four Rules under Section 43C(3), 43C(4), 43M(2), 43M(4) and 43M (5) respectively had been framed, notified and laid on the table of the House on July 28, 2022.

As for the regulations to be framed under the Act, the Ministry had informed that the same would be framed by ACI after it is constituted. It was noted by the Committee that even after passing of more than three years since the Act came into force and granting extensions five times to the Ministry of Law and Justice (Department of Legal Affairs), framing of some of the Subordinate Legislations under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 was still pending.