PAKISTAN LACKS FACULTY TO UNDERSTAND JAISHANKAR ON AKHAND BHARAT MURAL ROW IN PARLIAMENT

New Delhi: India on Thursday downplayed any possibility of a row over the Akhand Bharat mural in the Indian Parliament.

"Pakistan doesn't have the capacity to understand," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said while commenting on the controversy that erupted over the Akhand Bharat mural in the Indian Parliament. The minister, who was addressing a press meet on nine years of the Modi government, also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism taking a direct dig at Pakistan.

Speaking on the mural in the newly inaugurated Parliament, Jaishankar said, “The Akhand Bharat” mural is from the Ashokan empire. It should not be a political issue. Our friendly neighbours will understand that. I am told they have appreciated our explanation." "Let's forget about Pakistan. I don’t expect Pakistan to understand, as there is no hope in Pakistan for understanding", he added.

He also highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country’s ties with key countries including China, US. He said that the world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a credible and effective development partner with delivery on the ground.

"The challenge with Pakistan is not new. The difference is that we are not ready to put up with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan knows what it needs to do and the world knows that. With China, on the other hand, the relationship can move forward if peace and tranquillity prevail on the border." On Article 370, he said, “The abrogation of Article 370 was a long-awaited step for national security. The world used it against us. They saw it as our vulnerability, and we had to remedy it at home.”