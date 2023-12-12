PAKISTAN ATTACK TERRORISTS RAM EXPLOSIVE LADEN CAR INTO POLICE STATION THREE COPS KILLED 16 INJURED

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Three policemen were killed and 16 injured as terrorists rammed an explosive-laden car into a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, local media reported. According to the police, the terrorists thrashed a car full of explosives at the main gate of DI Khan's Daraban police station.

The Daraban police station is in a remote part of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district. The deceased cops have been identified as Havaldar, Riyasat and Sepoy Zulfiqar/ Meanwhile, the police also shot two terrorists during an exchange of fire as they tried to enter the premises. The police station's roof collapsed as a result of the attack. The injured were shifted to DI Khan Hospital, the police said, adding that Daraban Tehsil has been completely cordoned off.

Heavy contingents of police have reached the spot, as per reports. Scheduled exams at schools and colleges in Tehsil Draban have been cancelled following the terror attack. As per reports, this is not the first time that a police station in Dera Ismail Khan has been attacked.

Earlier in October, a police station in KP's Dera Ismail Khan district came under attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.", "An attack was carried out on Dera Ismail Khan's Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.