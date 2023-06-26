OWAISI SLAMS UNION MINISTERS FOR LAUNCHING A TIRADE AGAINST OBAMA OVER MINORITY REMARKS

Hyderabad: Amid a lot of debates over former US President Barack Obama's comments on Indian Muslims, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi broke his silence over the issue on Monday, saying ministers of the Modi-led government taking the name of former US President Obama more than China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points (PP) in Ladakh.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi in a series of tweets wrote, "Is anyone surprised that more ministers in PMOIndia government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh?"

"Let’s hope the foreign trip by Modiji will give him enough courage to mention China now by name instead of succumbing to its bullying. And also break his silence on Manipur, which continues to burn for nearly eight weeks now," Owaisi wrote.

"More than 4,000 weapons have been taken from state armouries in Manipur and not one head has rolled. Let alone Kashmir, imagine a fraction of this happening in any opposition-ruled state and the orchestrated outrage from our media. New India after all," the AIMIM chief said.

Earlier, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, former US President Barack Obama, in an interview with CNN on Thursday, said if India does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities, there is a strong possibility at some point that the country starts pulling apart. He had further urged US President Joe Biden to raise the issue of human rights during his meeting with PM Modi.