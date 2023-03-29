New Delhi: Over 300 lawyers practicing in Supreme Court and various High Courts across the country have issued a statement condemning the remarks of Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijju, wherein he had said at a media conclave that some retired judges belong to an "anti-India gang".

The lawyers have said that such a statement by the law minister "makes a new low" in the public discourse and he should not single out those retired judges with whose opinion he disagrees or issue public threats of action by law enforcement agencies against them. "Such hectoring and bullying are unbecoming of the High office held by the Minister. We may remind the Minister that criticism of the government is neither against the nation, nor unpatriotic, nor anti-India".

"He must remember that the government of the day is not the nation, and the nation is not the government," read the statement. Lawyers cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech wherein he had said that the toughest questions and criticism must be levelled against governments, as that is the only way in which governments are kept alert and responsive.

"We unhesitatingly state that critics of the government are every bit as patriotic as those in government; and critics who highlight failures or shortcomings in the administration, or violations of constitutional norms, are exercising an inherent and most basic human right, and one which his ministry is charged with protecting, freedom of speech and expression," read the statement.

"Views expressed by former judges, responsible women, and men who have shepherded the courts through thick and thin, even if such views be unpalatable to the ruling political dispensation, does not entitle the Minister to make such outrageous comments. These unacceptable threats meted out against retired judges, have the effect of inciting the public against our judges and judicial system and deserve to be strongly condemned," it read.

The lawyers urged the minister to withdraw his remarks and refrain from making such statements in the future. They said that he is the bridge between the executive and judicial wings of the state and therefore he must maintain a dignified public discourse.

