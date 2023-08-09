New Delhi: In all, 11,095 private vehicles have been scrapped at Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility (RVSF) till 1 July 2023, with the maximum number of vehicles scrapped in Uttar Pradesh (8,718), followed by 1,730 in Gujarat, 340 in Madhya Pradesh, 177 in Haryana, 70 in Assam and 60 in Chandigarh, the government notified in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

While, as many as 8,586 government vehicles have been actioned through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), with the maximum in Delhi (3,306), followed by 828 in Odisha, 752 in Maharashtra, 660 in Uttar Pradesh, 549 in Jammu Kashmir, 532 in Assam and others. In addition to this, 4,482 vehicles have also been scrapped in West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

This information came in as a written response from Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road and Transport, while replying to a question from AAP MP Narain Dass Gupta enquiring about the number of vehicles set off from roads for scrapping, which has completed 10 and 15 years after bringing out the new Transport Policy.

It is pertinent to note that according to a notification by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry earlier this year, from April 1, all vehicles owned by Central and State governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years would be deregistered and scrapped.

According to the policy, commercial vehicles aged over 15 years and passenger vehicles aged over 20 years have to be mandatorily scrapped if these do not pass the fitness and emission tests.