New Delhi: Leaders of various Opposition parties have hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over the inauguration of the new Parliament building in the national capital. Dressed in a traditional attire, PM Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated the new Parliament building.

19 Opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and others boycotted the inauguration event.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at PM Modi saying, "A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023."

The Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) through a Tweet equated the new Parliament building inaugurated by PM Modi to a 'Coffin' and its leader Shakti Singh Yadav defended the move saying "The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions."

NCP leader Supriya Sule, daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, termed the new Parliament building inauguration event as an incomplete one. "To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country," said Sule, who represents Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also hit out at the Modi government. He in tweet said, "We are a Democracy, not a Monarchy. People of the country must yield Power...It is saddening to see that our president, the constitutional head of our country, is not inaugurating the New Parliament building."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut also slammed the Centre over the inauguration of the new Parliament building. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut claimed by ignoring President Draupadi Murmu, the event was not in accordance with tradition and protocol. Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya also targeted the Centre and claimed only "fundamentalist Brahmin gurus" were invited for the installation of the sengol, a ceremonial sceptre, in the new Parliament building.