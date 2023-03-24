New Delhi: Nearly a fortnight later the opposition wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'misuse' of central agencies against the opposition, 14 political parties led by the Indian National Congress (INC) approached the Supreme Court to protest the 'arbitrary' use of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against opposition leaders.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi represented the 14 political parties, which include DMK, Rashtriya Janta Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, All India Trinamool Congress, and others.

Singhvi informed Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that 95% of cases are against opposition leaders, and the parties are not trying to obstruct existing investigations. He requested pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines to prevent the 'misuse' of central agencies for political purposes.

The CJI asked to list the case on April 5th. Other parties that have approached the Supreme Court include the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, and J&K National Conference.

Earlier, on March 6th, 2023, the opposition had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the central government's 'misuse' of investigative agencies to silence dissenting voices. The letter, signed by chief ministers of several states, including Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, accused the government of targeting opposition leaders to discredit them in the public eye.

The letter also criticized the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, calling it a "witch-hunt" and stating that it lacked evidence. The signatories pointed out that investigation agencies tend to move slowly in cases against politicians who join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing examples of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, and Narayan Rane.

Furthermore, the letter alleged that the BJP was using governors to wage a war against federalism, accusing them of violating constitutional provisions and hindering the governance of states. The signatories called the misuse of central agencies and constitutional offices "strongly condemnable" and eroding the people's faith in these agencies.

The move by the opposition parties to approach the Supreme Court comes amid growing concerns about the government's use of investigative agencies against political opponents. The BJP-led government has been accused of using the CBI and ED to target opposition leaders, journalists, and civil society activists critical of its policies.

The government defended its actions and has always stated that the agencies are independent and follow due process. However, opposition parties have maintained that the agencies are being misused to settle political scores and intimidate dissenting voices.

The issue has sparked a political debate, with opposition parties calling for greater accountability and transparency in the functioning of investigative agencies. They have demanded that the agencies act impartially and not be influenced by political considerations.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the opposition of playing politics and obstructing the government's efforts to root out corruption. It has defended the actions of investigative agencies and stated that they are necessary to uphold the rule of law.