New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case on Thursday has led to sharp reactions from Congress. A Surat court sentenced Mr Gandhi to two years in jail, though he was released on bail soon after. The Congress has erupted into widespread protests across the state as soon as the order came out.

In his first reaction to the order, Rahul Gandhi tweeted out a Mahatma Gandhi quote that read "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the BJP government at the Centre is scared of Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to stifle Rahul Gandhi's voice by using the state machinery, she alleged. Priyanka also claimed that his brother, Rahul has never been afraid and never will be. Rahul has always spoken the truth and will continue to do so, she added. Rahul will continue to stand by his countrymen, she said because the power of truth and the love of his countrymen will always be with him.

After the hearing, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the verdict was known from the beginning because the judges kept changing frequently. The Congress party believes in the judiciary and it will fight against the order by taking the legal route.

Speaking to the media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there is an attempt to suppress the media and to influence the judiciary by the ruling Narendra Modi government. The central government is taking action against leaders from different political parties through this means, he alleged.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in London by saying that democracy is in danger. This is because there is pressure on the judiciary, he alleged. He also added that the Election Commission, the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies are all being misused by the central government and all their decisions are being influenced by the BJP government. Speaking on the conviction he said that Rahul Gandhi is courageous and it is only him who can compete with NDA government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that Rahul Gandhi's conviction is part of a conspiracy to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. Though the Aam Aadmi Party has differences with the Congress, he believes that it is not right to frame Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for his statement. The AAP chief added that it is the job of the opposition to ask questions. Though he respects the court he disagrees with the decision, he wrote.

The BJP camp welcomed the Surat district court verdict. Speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should take a lesson from this verdict. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who was the complainant in the case welcomed the judgment.