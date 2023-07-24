OPPOSITION DEMAND FOR PM STATEMENT ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE TRIGGERS RAJYA SABHA ADJOURNMENT

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday with the Opposition parties creating an uproar on the ethnic violence in Manipur seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement followed by suspension of business to hold a detailed discussion on the issue.

Soon after the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, the Opposition started raising the issue requesting the chair to consider their notices on the suspension of business of the Upper House to conduct a detailed discussion on the matter. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that he received 27 notices under Rule 267. Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O’Brien started raising issues. The Chairman warned him and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The matter led to two back-to-back adjournments of the House on Thursday, the day one of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and Friday too over the Manipur issue. Even the Lok Sabha also faced adjournment on the same issue on Thursday as well as on Friday. Both the Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament and it is the responsibility of the central government to maintain peace in the country. Chadha said ahead of the sitting of Parliament on Monday that they will protest over their demand for a discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister.

Staging a protest along with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, "This is about women, not a competition between states. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong. Besides, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the "double engine government is incompetent." " The visuals that we have seen are extremely disturbing. You (PM Modi) do not want discussion in the Parliament... The Govt is diverting the attention. The double engine govt is incompetent," Banerjee said.