New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hit out at Opposition parties for derailing Parliament proceedings which, he termed, as 'shameful'.

Jaishankar, who was supposed to give details of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's overseas plans to boost relations with foreign countries, in the Rajya Sabha, couldn't proceed with his plans as Opposition party MPs created a ruckus disrupting the proceedings over Manipur violence.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance, INDIA, he said, “If you claim to be INDIA but do not want to listen to India’s national interests, then what kind of INDIA are you? You are an INDIA that is prepared to sacrifice national interest, which is not India to me”.

Jaishankar’s hard-hitting statement comes after the Opposition alliance, INDIA, interrupted the Rajya Sabha while he was giving a suo moto statement over India’s foreign policy. While the Rajya Sabha hall was reverberated with the chants of ‘Modi Modi’ by MPs of BJP’s National Democratic Alliance, the Opposition MPs to counter it, started chanting ‘INDIA, INDIA’ thereby, creating a ruckus in the Parliament.

Talking to reporters after the session in Rajya Sabha, EAM Jaishankar said, “Our effort was today to say how the country has progressed and our foreign policy is delivering for the people of India. So we thought at least on this issue, the Opposition will put its political differences aside, would listen to it with an open mind and will put the national interest first”.

He added that if a foreign minister is not allowed to make a statement in the House then it’s a sorry state of affairs. “It’s unfortunate how strongly and how wrongly partisan politics is pursued”, he said. Jaishankar said, “On certain issues, people should put politics aside, and think about the country. They should be prepared to listen to where we have made progress. This is good for the country. It’s not just an achievement of a government, but of the country”.

“Different political parties… they may disagree on other things. This (foreign policy) is one area where by and large there has been national consensus, national unity. There should be appreciation. The Prime Minister today is honoured across the world… He’s the first Indian PM to get France’s highest award, or of Papua New Guinea or Fiji. He is the only Indian PM who has addressed the (United States) Congress twice,” he pointed out.

He also spoke about certain developments he had mentioned in his statements in the context of India’s foreign policy like the commitment of investment by US companies towards semiconductors in India. Meanwhile, the proceedings in the Rajyasabha were adjourned after Jaishankar’s statement was disrupted by the opposition.

He also accused the Opposition parties of working to fulfil their mean interest to defame the country and speaking ill of any achievement of the country. "They have to understand one thing very clearly I was about to talk about our county's growth story, not about any party's success formula. Their act clearly exposes party-centred political agenda," he pointed out.

The monsoon session of Parliament has been marred by continuous disruptions and stalled proceedings with the Opposition demanding a statement from PM Modi over the situation in Manipur, currently boiling over ethnic clashes between the Kukis and majority Meiteis.

