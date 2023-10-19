ONLINE PLATFORMS FOR REMOTE EMPLOYMENT

Hyderabad: The 'remote work' system that evolved during Covid period has turned out to be one of the most preferred options by employees as many companies decided to continue with the system even after the pandemic ended.

This technology driven system saves the hassles of spending hours on the road travelling back and forth to the office. Seeing the better output registered by employees working from their homes, many companies prefer the 'remote work' system while a few others are giving their employees the option to choose from 'offline' and 'online' mode of work. The 'remote work' system enables one to not only work from home but also work while travelling or from any location he/she wishes.

'Remote work' saves time, travel expenses and has a host of other advantages for both the employer and employee. The work can be completed within the stipulated time period and the remaining time can be utilised in improving academic qualifications. One can join any course in the morning or evening hours that may cater to his hobby or in improving his resume.

The time that otherwise gets wasted in traveling can be used to improve the existing skill sets. If interested one can join online classes or get some skill enhancement training. One can engage in sports or practice music, painting, yoga, or meditation.

For women, working from remote locations is much more convenient as they can utilise their time to take care of their household chores and responsibilities along with work. With the help of technology, one can easily hold virtual meetings instead of travelling to other places. Moreover, instead of shifting to another city for work, one can stay at his/her hometown and work on virtual mode.

The best thing that 'remote work' gives is opportunity to spend some quality time with your family along with making it convenient to balance between work and personal life. Moreover, petty office politics and tussles with fellow colleagues can also be avoided in this system.

There are many popular online platforms that offer remote working facilities. If you are interest then just visit the particular website and select the best suitable option.

https://www.flexjobs.com/: It contains job details of around 50 sectors. There are both part-time and full-time positions in sectors namely finance, event planning, human services, insurance and others. Jobs are available from the entry-level to the executive level and both with less and higher education qualifications are eligible.

https://remote.co/: Offers jobs in bookkeeping, translation, data entry, healthcare, and administration. Along with this it maintains a blog including discussions on topics trending on social media. It also provides answers to queries asked by people from various fields. Using the remote work statistics tab, you can find out all the information about the fastest-growing sectors

https://remoteok.com/: Provides jobs in software development, customer support, marketing, design and others. It contains details of jobs and companies that offer high to low wages

https://www.upwork.com/: For scopes in software development, IT, AI services, engineering, architecture, writing, translation, design, creative team, sales, marketing, administration, customer support, finance, accounting, legal, human resource training and others. There are also opportunities for freelancers and scope to work for a short-term period.

https://weworkremotely.com/: About 45 lakh people visit here every month. There are full-time and contractual jobs in the fields of programming, design, copywriting, sales, and marketing. It has remote working job opportunities along with details of 100 companies.

https://in.indeed.com/: It is similar to Naukari.com but maintains a separate section for work-from-home jobs. Job aspirants just need to provide some details including the type of job, salary expectation, experience and others. Jobs are suggested according to the qualifications and requirements of candidates.

https://jobspresso.co/: Offers jobs in technology, marketing, customer support, design, UX, DevOps, writing, editing and development roles and others. You can also get an opportunity as an English tutor through this platform. Opportunities will be provided based on qualifications, certificates and skills even if there is no experience

https://powertofly.com/: This platform gives more preference to female employees. Advice and suggestions are given to women in career selection. Meetings are held throughout the year on various topics

https://www.virtualvocations.com/: Specialises in telecommuting metrics in various fields. Jobs in marketing and accounting fields are also available. Freelances can also work here.

Also Read: Most newsrooms now using generative AI to optimise work globally